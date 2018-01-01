Practice Product Design Skills and Prepare For Your Next Design Interview
Redesign an ATM. Design a dashboard for a freelancer to manage their work. Redesign the NYC MetroCard system.
Learn how to solve and present exercises like these, that businesses use to interview digital product designers and UI/UX designers.
Become a better designer. Step up your career.
Today’s top companies are looking for business-minded digital designers who are not just focused on visuals. With this book, you can practice this mindset, prepare for design interviews, find project concepts for your portfolio and learn how to interview other designers.
What will you learn from this book?
- Prepare for design interviews — learn about how businesses hire digital product designers and master the design exercise.
- Step up your design career — practice your product design skills to become a better designer and prepare for your next career move.
- Improve your portfolio — showcase solutions to real challenges in your portfolio instead of unsolicited visual redesigns.
- Interview designers — learn how to interview designers and evaluate their skills in the most efficient and scalable way.
What’s inside
- A 7-step framework for soving digital product design exercises
- 5 fully-worked solutions to example design exercises
- 30+ examples of exercises for you to practice
- Printable PDF-canvas for practicing
- Tips and advice from five design leaders
- Techniques for generating ideas for exercises
- Tips for presenting your exercise
- Overview of the hiring process
- Guide for testing candidates using exercises
- and more...
What type of exercises will you learn to solve?
- Design a dashboard for a freelancer to manage and plan their client work. Used by Digital Ocean
- Redesign the ATM Used by Facebook
- Design a digital product to make primary care more accessible.
Featuring advice from experts in the industry:
Bobby Ghoshal
Co-host of High Resolution podcast explains how designers can change their mindset and get to grips with business.
Mia Blume
Design leadership coach (ex-Pinterest, Square and IDEO) shares skills which future design managers should work on.
Justin Maxwell
Co-founder at Smith.ai, (ex-Apple, Google, Mint.com/Intuit) gives advice to designers who want to become founders.
Helen Tran
Former Design Lead at Shopify explains the crucial skill most designers overlook.
Joel Califa
Senior Product Designer at GitHub shares tips for getting a job.
Who should read this book?
-
Entry-level UI/UX/product designers
- Prepare for design interviews.
- Learn and practice skills that are needed to get hired by the top businesses.
- Build your portfolio with projects that demonstrate your problem-solving skills.
-
Mid-level and senior UI/UX/product designers
- Prepare for your next job interview.
- Learn tools and techniques that will help in your daily work.
- Learn how to interview designers.
-
Business owners
- Learn how to test designers.
- Understand what mindset the most valuable designers should have to define the design role at their organisation.
-
Product professionals (PMs, engineers, data scientists, marketers etc.)
- Learn how to ask the right questions to make better product decisions.
- Learn how designers think so you can collaborate with them more efficiently.
FAQ
-
How much time will it take me to read this book?The book has 158 pages, so it should take you about 3-4 hours. I value your time, so I worked hard to keep the noise-to-signal ratio high to make sure you can finish it over a weekend.
-
Do you have a money back guarantee policy?Yes, for the digital copy sold on the website. I’m convinced that you’ll find this book valuable. If you feel that it wasn’t, reach out within 30 days of purchase, and I’ll give you your money back.
-
Do you have a discount for students?Yes. If you’re a full-time student, send me an email and I’ll send you a 20% off coupon for the digital version.
-
What if I want both eBook + paperback? Do you have a discount?Yes. Please send me an invoice for the paperback purchase on Amazon and I’ll send you a 50% off coupon for a digital copy. I’m sorry this process isn’t automated at the moment.
-
Do you have a bulk pricing?Yes. If you’re buying more than three licenses for your team/students/event attendees reach out to me for a bulk pricing cost.
-
How environmentally sustainable is the product?The paperback is print-on-demand, which means that each copy is printed for each order. This method eliminates waste and the need for storage space. In addition, I donate 15% of the printed book earnings to Trees for the Future. I suggest you buy the digital copy rather than the print version. If you buy a print version please consider reselling it on eBay or Amazon later.
-
I’m a non-native speaker. Will it be hard for me to understand your book?I’m a non-native speaker as well but this book has been professionally edited and we have worked hard to make it accessible for native and non-native speakers. Read the first pages using "Look inside" feature on Amazon page of the book to see if you’re comfortable with the level of complexity.
-
I have a question. How can I contact you?Please contact me via email on hvoostik@gmail.com.