Practice Product Design Skills and Prepare For Your Next Design Interview

Redesign an ATM. Design a dashboard for a freelancer to manage their work. Redesign the NYC MetroCard system.

Learn how to solve and present exercises like these, that businesses use to interview digital product designers and UI/UX designers.

Become a better designer. Step up your career.

Today’s top companies are looking for business-minded digital designers who are not just focused on visuals. With this book, you can practice this mindset, prepare for design interviews, find project concepts for your portfolio and learn how to interview other designers.

What will you learn from this book?

Two stacks of books

What’s inside

  • A 7-step framework for soving digital product design exercises
  • 5 fully-worked solutions to example design exercises
  • 30+ examples of exercises for you to practice
  • Printable PDF-canvas for practicing
  • Tips and advice from five design leaders
  • Techniques for generating ideas for exercises
  • Tips for presenting your exercise
  • Overview of the hiring process
  • Guide for testing candidates using exercises
  • and more...

PDF-canvas included in the book used to solve an exercise

Chapter 3: Questions and Answers — "ATM redesign" exercise

Chapter 1: Introducting the design exercise

What type of exercises will you learn to solve?

  • Design a dashboard for a freelancer to manage and plan their client work. Used by Digital Ocean
  • Redesign the ATM Used by Facebook
  • Design a digital product to make primary care more accessible.

Featuring advice from experts in the industry:

Bobby Ghoshal photo

Bobby Ghoshal

Co-host of High Resolution podcast explains how designers can change their mindset and get to grips with business.

Mia Blume photo

Mia Blume

Design leadership coach (ex-Pinterest, Square and IDEO) shares skills which future design managers should work on.

Justin Maxwell photo

Justin Maxwell

Co-founder at Smith.ai, (ex-Apple, Google, Mint.com/Intuit) gives advice to designers who want to become founders.

Helen Tran photo

Helen Tran

Former Design Lead at Shopify explains the crucial skill most designers overlook.

Joel Califa photo

Joel Califa

Senior Product Designer at GitHub shares tips for getting a job.

Who should read this book?

About the author

Artiom Dashinsky photo

Artiom Dashinsky

Hey! My name is Artiom and I'm a product designer based in Tel Aviv and Berlin. Most recently I led the design of multiple products at WeWork and prior to that I worked with startups building their products and design culture.

Previous products I built for the design community are used by tens of thousands of designers working at companies like Google, Airbnb, Netflix and Boeing. Products I built or designed are featured in Wired, TechCrunch, Forbes, Quartz, Smashing Magazine, Awwwards and more.

Reach me on Twitter or email.

